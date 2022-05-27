AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $150.57 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

