AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.79 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.75.
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $150.57 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
