Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $19,149,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 15,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,849. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

