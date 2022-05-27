Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

ABSI stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. Absci has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Absci by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,129 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,629,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter valued at $21,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absci (ABSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.