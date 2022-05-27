Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) is one of 938 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Acurx Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -105.43% -97.83% Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acurx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6465 21170 43407 871 2.54

Acurx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 129.65%. Given Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acurx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acurx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$12.75 million -1.66 Acurx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.46

Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Acurx Pharmaceuticals. Acurx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acurx Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Acurx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections. The company is also developing ACX-375C, a potential oral and parenteral treatment targeting gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, vancomycin-resistant enterococcus, and penicillin-resistant streptococcus pneumoniae. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

