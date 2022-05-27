Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $408.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.61 and its 200 day moving average is $502.45.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

