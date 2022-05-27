Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.47 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $583.79.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $408.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $421.61 and its 200 day moving average is $502.45.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
