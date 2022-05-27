Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 459.1% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

NYSE AVK traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.95. 95,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

