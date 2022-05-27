Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Raised to €5.80 at Credit Suisse Group

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.00 ($5.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

