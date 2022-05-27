Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.86-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.86-4.93 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,293. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.92.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

