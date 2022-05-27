AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $211.60

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 211.60 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 211.60 ($2.66), with a volume of 15501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.60 ($2.60).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

