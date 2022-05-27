AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 377 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 377 ($4.74).
AJB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.10) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.03) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday.
Shares of LON:AJB traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 271 ($3.41). 748,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,854. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.85.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
