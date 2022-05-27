Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

