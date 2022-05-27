Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.65.

Albemarle stock opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.65. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

