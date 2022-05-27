Alex Shootman Acquires 22,468 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CEO Alex Shootman bought 22,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $250,068.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,398,945.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALKT opened at $13.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

