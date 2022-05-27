Alexander Scott Acquires 44 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Alexander Scott acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £152.24 ($191.57).

LON:IHP opened at GBX 284.20 ($3.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 466.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £941.62 million and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 283.80 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

IHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.42) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.30) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

