All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. All Sports has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $5.87 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

