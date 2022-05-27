Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,360,405 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,339,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360,405 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,728,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 931,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,738,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

