Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 20,456 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of Broadcom worth $790,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $31.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $582.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,112. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

