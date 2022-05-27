Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.3% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.80% of QUALCOMM worth $3,689,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.77. The company had a trading volume of 664,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

