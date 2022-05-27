Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 526,096 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Oracle worth $1,018,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.77. 318,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,509,758. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

