Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 129,278 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,908,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,278 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,111,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.44. 704,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,545,598. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

