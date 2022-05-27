Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,869,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,552 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.81% of Monster Beverage worth $1,428,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. 68,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

