Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $133.69 on Monday. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

