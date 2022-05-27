Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 19,938 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 567.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,454 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 205,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

