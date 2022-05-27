Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,344,000 after buying an additional 91,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $119.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.