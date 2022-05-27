Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1,858.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Republic Services by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 363,101 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $22,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,925. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

