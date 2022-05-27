Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,603. The company has a market capitalization of $657.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

