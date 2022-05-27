Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Gentherm comprises 0.9% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 856,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 564,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,041,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of THRM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,721. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $99.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

