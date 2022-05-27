Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $878,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in LivePerson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 83,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.31.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $600,584. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.