Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 122,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 99,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ WFRD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

