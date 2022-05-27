Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 750.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $83.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,239.84. 80,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,289. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,495.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,687.92.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

