Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Hawaiian comprises 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after buying an additional 482,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 452,686 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 280,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ HA traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,261. The firm has a market cap of $931.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

