Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Cohu makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cohu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2,808.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 252.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after buying an additional 161,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,459. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $238,177 in the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

