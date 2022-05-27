AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCP opened at $25.66 on Friday. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

Get AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 91.99% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.