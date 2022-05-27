Alpine Peaks Capital LP Acquires Shares of 194,700 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 194,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000. KAR Auction Services comprises approximately 3.0% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Michael T. Kestner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $160,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman James P. Hallett bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 1,078,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

