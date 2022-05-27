Alpine Peaks Capital LP Invests $4.34 Million in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 62,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Barrett Business Services comprises approximately 4.3% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,417. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $542.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBSI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Barrett Business Services Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.