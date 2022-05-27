Alpine Peaks Capital LP Takes $5.17 Million Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000. Terminix Global makes up about 5.1% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Terminix Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE TMX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 505,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,078. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

