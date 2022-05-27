Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALSMY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($53.19) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($39.89) to €38.00 ($40.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

