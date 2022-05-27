Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 515,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

