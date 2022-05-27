Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.88.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $26.08 on Friday, hitting $576.74. 112,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,112. The firm has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

