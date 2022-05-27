American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading Down 15.3%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) shares were down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $127.00. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average is $173.00.

About American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

