American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get American Public Education alerts:

NASDAQ APEI opened at $13.78 on Monday. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $259.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after buying an additional 136,136 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 355,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education (Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.