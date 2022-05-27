AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $58,469,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 723,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 429,601 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.