AmonD (AMON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $912,135.72

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. AmonD has a market cap of $912,135.72 and approximately $769.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,069.79 or 0.03746165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00516207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00032113 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009011 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.