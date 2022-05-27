Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.62. Investar reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.52. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Investar’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,764. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

