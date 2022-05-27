Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will announce $63.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.10 million and the lowest is $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $59.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $256.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $260.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $270.65 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $273.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 73,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,529. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

