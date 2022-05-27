Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

