Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the highest is $3.89 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. 799,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,880. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

