Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.34). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 1,810,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,187,429. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.