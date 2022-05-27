Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $259.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.61 million to $260.60 million. PetIQ reported sales of $271.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $984.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.98 million to $988.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.03. 460,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $471.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $149,934 over the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PetIQ by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.