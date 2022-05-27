Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) to post $117.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.66 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $107.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $470.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.91 million to $474.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $495.94 million, with estimates ranging from $495.42 million to $496.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth $135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 24,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,752. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

